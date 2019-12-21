Police identify homeowner of residence where 12 dogs were removed in case of possible animal cruelty in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating a case of possible animal cruelty after removing 12 dogs from a home in Bradenton.
The sheriff's office says Thursday they received an email and photos from PETA about a home on the 3800 block of 2nd Avenue NE that had a dozen dogs living inside it, describing the conditions as "filthy" and covered in feces and urine.
Police say that the homeowner is 61-year-old Michele Gabrielle and code enforcement completed a nuisance report and gave Gabrielle a time frame to clean the home.
Around 7:30am Friday morning, deputies and Animal Services went to the home and removed 12 dogs. The sheriff's office says they all appeared to be fed and hydrated but there was concern for their respiratory health.
Based on the strong odor, the HAZ-MAT team responded to the home shortly before noon to take air quality samples and later in the afternoon deputies returned with a search warrant to seize evidence.
At this time, there are no arrests, but the sheriff’s office says their investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.