One person dead after a fatal accident on U.S. 41 at Old Lazy River Road in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a fatal accident that occurred in North Port on U.S. 41 at Old Lazy River Road on Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say this person was 70-year-old Thomas Roushar who was traveling northbound in a 2014 Dodge Caravan in the left turn lane of U.S. 41. According to troopers, teenage driver and his teenage passenger were traveling southbound in a 2019 Mercedes E-450 in the right lane of the same roadway.
Troopers say Roushar was attempting to make a left turn onto Lazy River Road when the front of the Mercedes collided with the right side of the Dodge.
This caused the Dodge to overturn and Roushar was announced deceased on the scene.
The two teenagers involved were transported via bayflite to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where they remain in serious condition.
This crash remains under investigation.
