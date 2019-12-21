Capri Isles Bridge replacement project in Venice getting underway on January 6th

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a bridge that has seen better days and now something is going to be done about it. The city of Venice says the bridge replacement project on Capri Isle Boulevard will begin on January 6th. The Florida Department of Transportation says the bridge’s substructure has cracks, corrosion and other issues.
The city says fire engines and other larger vehicles have not been able to use the bridge. Crews will be completely tearing down the bridge and rebuilding it. During the closure, detours will be in place for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists on both sides of the bridge.
“They do require this occasional work and that will prolong the life of the bridge," said Brian Rick, spokesperson for FDOT. "You can’t ignore it, you can’t just let it get worse before making repairs, you’ve got to repair it and that’s the bottom line.”
It’s expected to take around four months to rebuild the Capri Isles Bridge.
