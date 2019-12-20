Warm, Wet, Windy Weekend...Severe Weather Possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The wild weather for the weekend will begin late Saturday as the low gets stronger and closer to the Suncoast.
Not the best beach weather for Saturday as we will see cloudy skies throughout much of the day. The rain should stay away for the most of the day with only a 20% chance for a passing shower. The high will be near 78 degrees.
Saturday night things start to get interesting as showers and isolated storms will start to develop and roll through the Suncoast late. The rain chance for late Sat. through early Sunday morning is at 70%. Overnight lows will be warm in the mid 60′s to start the day on Sunday.
Sunday expect to see the worst of the stormy weather with mostly cloudy skies, windy and wet conditions throughout the day. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. That chance is small right now but could increase depending up the future evolution of the low pressure system.
Right now some of the most reliable forecast models are suggesting that we may see some 3 to 4 inches of rainfall over parts of the Suncoast. Most everyone should see at least an inch of rain over the course of this storm.
The high on Sunday will be in the mid 70′s. Winds will be out of the SE 10-15 mph, gusts 30 mph.
Sunday night the rain continues with mainly showers but still some could bring some heavy rain at times. Lows overnight will be in the low 60′s. Monday look for mostly cloudy skies and only a 40% chance for some morning showers with highs in the low 70′s.
Much better weather with more sunshine can be expected Tuesday through Friday of next week.
