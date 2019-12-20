Sarasota philanthropist and his wife killed in crash involving police vehicle on Longboat Key

Charles and his wife established the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation in 2014, a private, family foundation in Sarasota that creates initiatives and awards grants in Sarasota and beyond. The foundation has donated to dozens of local organizations in the areas of education, humanitarian causes, arts and culture, the environment, and medical research, including Harvest House, Asolo, Forty Carrots, UnidosNow, JFCS, and All Faiths Food Bank.