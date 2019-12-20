Sarasota philanthropist and his wife killed in crash involving police vehicle on Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A well-known Sarasota philanthropist and his wife were killed in a crash involving a police vehicle on Longboat Key.
Sarasota Police say the crash happened around 6pm on the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Investigators say 91-year-old Charles Barancik was exiting a private residence when his Tesla was struck by a Longboat Key Police SUV driven by an on-duty officer who was responding to a call at the time of the crash.
Barancik was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 83-year-old Margery Barancik, was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital under a trauma alert with serious injuries. She passed away on Thursday.
Charles and his wife established the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation in 2014, a private, family foundation in Sarasota that creates initiatives and awards grants in Sarasota and beyond. The foundation has donated to dozens of local organizations in the areas of education, humanitarian causes, arts and culture, the environment, and medical research, including Harvest House, Asolo, Forty Carrots, UnidosNow, JFCS, and All Faiths Food Bank.
The officer, who name is currently being withheld by investigators, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sarasota Police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-915-3635.
