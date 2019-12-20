Sarasota community mourns the loss of philanthropy couple that died in Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charles and Margery Barancik were killed in a crash involving a police vehicle near the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, Thursday evening around six o’clock.
Charles was leaving a private residence when his Tesla was struck by a Longboat Key Police SUV. Charles was killed on scene and Margery was transported to the hospital where she later died.
The Baranciks, known for their philanthropy, have donated more than 50 million dollars to local Charities and non-profits. The news about their death shook the core of the Sarasota community. Many went to their foundation’s Facebook page to post their condolences.
The Boys and Girls clubs Sarasota President and CEO, Bill Sadlo released a statement about the Baranciks , saying “They’ve impacted every corner of our community”.
The couple were avid donors and would attend many events.
John Annis, who is the Senior Vice President for Collaboration and Impact at the Barancik Foundation, says Charles and Margery they truly cared about making a difference. “The type of work they do, they care so much about children and so many good things in our community and they had a huge impact our community they will continue to have an impact because of the way that they created this foundation"
Charles was the Board Vice Chair and Margery was the Vice President of the foundation.
Murray Devine, a spokesperson for the Barancik Foundation, say the family is touched by the community’s response. They ask the community to instead of sending flowers to the foundation’s building to donate to a charity of their choice – it’s what Charles and Margery would want.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.