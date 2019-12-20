North Port’s Solid Waste Division lip syncs to Disney’s “Frozen"

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - For the fifth year in a row, North Port’s Solid Waste Division decided to make your spirits bright this holiday season with another lip sync video.
This year's video features "Let It Go," from Frozen:
Before you complain about "taxpayer dollars," consider this:
- Over the past five years, the Solid Waste Division lip sync videos have reached millions of people around the world and won national awards from the Solid Waste Association of North America and the National Waste & Recycling Association
- In the last year, Solid Waste collected over 11,300 tons of recyclable material and opened up a new Recycling Center. They also recovered 191 tons of metal recyclable material, which was diverted from the landfill
- The Solid Waste Division uses these outreach videos as a way to thank residents for all of their support!
So don't be a Scrooge and just enjoy their hard work!
And if you’re curious, here are their other videos:
