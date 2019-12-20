No jail time for man who fired multiple rounds into door of Sarasota condo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who fired multiple shots into the door of a condo in Sarasota will not be facing any jail time.
Ryan Flanzer pleaded no contest Thursday to several charges, including firing a weapon into a dwelling and possession of a controlled substance.
Flanzer was arrested in May 2018 after police say he came to Main Street wearing a tactical vest and badge, claimed to be a process server, went up to the third floor of 1350 Main Street and fired several rounds into the door of a condo. Thankfully, the condo was vacant.
Police had to evacuate the Westin Hotel after Flanzer fled the scene and barricaded himself inside a room until negotiators coaxed him out with no additional shots fired.
Court documents showed Flanzer was involved in a lawsuit against a marine trade business and its owner after investing $300,000 in the business. The documents say the business is non-existent.
Police say Flanzer shot into the unit next to the one the owner of that business listed as his residence.
After the shooting, Flanzer was taken for mental health treatment and his eight firearms, including an assault weapon, were seized by police.
ABC7 learned that three months before the shooting, Flanzer donated more than $200,000 to the Longboat Key Police for new safety equipment and red light cameras on the island. The police chief said Flanzer had no criminal record or run-ins with law enforcement at the time.
Flanzer was sentenced Friday to four years probation and will be required to continue treatment.
He was credited with time served both in jail and in residential treatment for some of the charges he faced. He must also pay court costs.
Part of the agreement also extends a Risk Protection Order for five years through 2025.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.