Low pressure to develop in Gulf and bring changes this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is still some uncertainty as to the timing and movement of a storm system that will develop in the Central Gulf on Saturday. I am certain we will see some impacts from this low pressure as it tracks through Florida.
Right now it appears that the timing of the rainfall will be mainly late Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday. The rain chance will be elevated on Saturday night at 70% and 80% on Sunday.
t doesn’t look like the storms will be severe but some heavy rain at times is not out of the question as the low tracks across Florida. Winds will be picking up as the center of low pressure gets stronger in the E. Gulf. Most of the wind will be offshore or out of the SE at first, but late Sunday and early Monday those winds will switch to the west and northwest.
This change in wind will pile some water along the west coast which could be a concern with some minor coastal flooding during high tide late Sunday through Monday.
Friday expect variable cloudiness with a 20% chance for showers and warmer weather to return with a high around 76. Winds will still be up, so a small craft advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday. Seas will be choppy with 2 to 4 foot seas.
Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies at times with a 40% chance for afternoon showers. It’s looking like most of the day on Saturday should be fairly nice just a bit breezy with highs in the upper 70′s. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Saturday night we will see an increase in cloudiness and a 70% chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.
Sunday look for cloudy skies throughout the day with showers and storms continuing through the day. The high on Sunday still warm at 76. It will be breezy with SE winds at 15-20 gust up to 30 at times.
Sunday night the rain chance stays elevated at 70% as the storms moves across the N. Florida. On Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for showers and slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the low 70′s.
Tuesday the storm finally moves away into the Atlantic and the weather improves with partly cloudy skies and a high near 75.
Same can be said about Christmas with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.
Happy Holidays
