Hundreds of presents handed out to those in need at Freedom Gathering event in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Christmas is now just days away, but it certainly was feeling like Christmas in Bradenton.
Hundreds of people receiving hundreds of presents at the Freedom Gathering holiday event. These gifts were given to children and adults who might otherwise not receive anything at all for the holidays because of their difficult circumstances. The Jolly Old Fellow himself bringing a lot of Christmas joy.
Freedom Gathering feeds large amounts of people on Thursdays including this evening as well as other designated days.
The more than 600 presents donated by Toys for Tots and from the generosity of groups and individuals. Also, many volunteers from First Church of the Nazarene wrapping presents and providing a large amount of gifts as well.
“I can’t stand to see hungry people in our country and the children who don’t have anything at Christmas," said Tonia Johnson, Founder of Freedom Gathering. "Some of these children are wearing shoes that are too small and that’s all they got and that’s why we’re giving out new shoes and things like that.”
“This year it’s been really hard for me and this is a true blessing, I come up every year and it’s a blessing,” said Altamese Miller.
For more information on Freedom Gathering you can check out their Facebook page or call 941-954-3948.
