Florida deputies bust pair of alleged porch pirates

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pair of alleged porch pirates were busted in Hillsborough County Wednesday.
Deputies arrested Emmanuel Camacho Contreras, 29, and Carlos Spindola-Abreu, 26, who they say stole packages off of doorsteps.
After searching their apartment and vehicle, deputies say the found several stolen packages, including two television sets, clothes, and electronics. In addition, deputies say the pair had a computer, printing equipment and check printing paper that they were using to make fraudulent checks.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office wrote, "Maybe these men can learn the TRUE meaning of Christmas in JAIL."
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.