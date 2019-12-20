Florida deputies bust pair of alleged porch pirates

Deputies arrested Emmanuel Camacho Contreras, 29, and Carlos Spindola-Abreu, 26, who they say stole packages off of doorsteps. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pair of alleged porch pirates were busted in Hillsborough County Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Emmanuel Camacho Contreras, 29, and Carlos Spindola-Abreu, 26, who they say stole packages off of doorsteps.

After searching their apartment and vehicle, deputies say the found several stolen packages, including two television sets, clothes, and electronics. In addition, deputies say the pair had a computer, printing equipment and check printing paper that they were using to make fraudulent checks.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office wrote, "Maybe these men can learn the TRUE meaning of Christmas in JAIL."

