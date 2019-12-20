FIU pays visit to Stetson

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Florida International has leaned on senior leadership this year while Stetson has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Panthers, seniors Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's total scoring. On the other hand, freshmen Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 76 percent of Stetson's scoring this season.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 45.1 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over his last three games. He's also converted 68.9 percent of his free throws this season.