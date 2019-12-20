First Alert Weather: Mild with more cloud cover as weekend rain looks certain

The well advertised low expected to develop in the Gulf waters by the weekend shows up again today in our model forecasts. The weekend forecast is becoming clearer and more certain as Sunday showers and thunderstorms appear likely. The exact location of the strongest storms is still to be determined, so stay tuned. The Severe Storms Prediction Center has highlighted the area of South Florida as a location where severe weather may happen this Sunday. That area may be lifted to the north and include the Suncoast as we get closer to the day. Once the storms pass by on Monday our weather improves and Christmas eve and Christmas day look very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures at or above normal.