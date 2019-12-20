Efforts underway to save rough-toothed dolphin found beached on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A dolphin that isn’t common to Gulf waters was rescued by FWC and Clearwater Marine Aquarium after being found beached off Sanibel Island earlier this week.
The rough-toothed dolphin, one of an estimated 600 of its species in the Gulf of Mexico, was found around 7am on Monday. FWC transported the animal, which was responsive but in critical condition, to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for treatment and rehabilitation at their Fred Howard Park location.
Staff there have nicknamed the male juvenile dolphin 'Rudolph.'
"The Clearwater Marine Aquarium team is providing Rudolph the best medical care possible, around the clock," said CEO David Yates. "The goal of our efforts are to return Rudolph back home in the wild, but quite a bit of work still needs to be done to accomplish this goal."
Rudolph currently weighs 153 pounds. According to NOAA Fisheries, his species can get up to 8.5 feet long, 350 pounds and have a lifespan of 36 years.
"The animal is alert and responsive, which is encouraging as Rudolph was in critical condition when he was rescued," said veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt with Clearwater Marine Aquarium. "We continue to run diagnostics to monitor Rudolph's condition and attempt to determine the cause of his stranding. While still severely compromised, his progression is encouraging."
Rough-toothed dolphins are usually found in tight-knit groups of 10 to 20 individuals but have been reported in groups of up to 100 individuals. They often associate with other cetacean species, including short-finned pilot whales, bottlenose dolphins, pantropical spotted dolphins, and spinner dolphins.
