Contract negotiations between Cigna and SMH at a standstill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After working for nearly a year, Sarasota Memorial Hospital says contract negotiations with Cigna insurance are at a standstill.
The contract between the two health care giants is set to expire on December 31, 2019, but thankfully, the hospital has agreed to extend their existing contract one final time until April 30, 2020.
However, in a statement the hospital calls this the “last extension” and says it agreed to provide is “so that people have time to transition to a new health plan, or if necessary, a new provider.”
The hospital stated:
We value our insurance partners and work diligently to maintain agreements with more than two dozen providers in this region. Every few years, we collaboratively review and update those agreements. We have given Cigna ample time to work with us on a new contract - and several extensions - but the insurer refuses to agree to standard provisions that are necessary to protect patients and the health system from unfair claims denials and coverage decisions impacting patients’ ability to access care. These basic protections are included in our contracts with other major insurance partners.
If the hospital and Cigna do not reach an agreement, it will affect hundreds of people on the Suncoast, including nearly 700 City of North Port employees.
The hospital has provided this website for those who have additional questions and to provide a list of insurance companies that the hospital has agreements with.
