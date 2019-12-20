Chalkboard Champion: Teacher known on campus as “the balloon man” awarded $500

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County teacher is now the newest Chalkboard Champion and the recipient of $500.
Bobby Scuteri teaches fourth grade at Kinnan Elementary School.
"Working with the kids is a lot of fun. If you were to spend a half hour with these guys, you would see. When I have a 3 day weekend I actually miss them so winter break's gonna be rough," said Scuteri.
Scuteri is known on campus as "The Balloon Man."
“I think it’s pretty cool because it encourages us to do more better, like on test and things like that because sometimes if we get the highest score on a certain diagnostic, he’ll give us a big balloon,” said fourth grade student Brian Medina.
He uses the balloon as an incentive and reward for good behavior and good grades.
"Basically your teacher is letting you know you're doing good when you get a reward, like a balloon," said fourth grade student Naima Aguilar.
