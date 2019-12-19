WATCH: Dash camera captures deer jumping over moving vehicle on Tennessee road

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Talk about a close call!
Dash camera video captured a deer leaping over a moving car on a Tennessee road this week.
Cory Whipple shared the video with WMC Action News 5.
He says it happened on southbound Houston Levee near I-240 in Collierville, Tennessee.
The video shows the car swerving as the deer clears the top. The whole thing was over in a matter of seconds.
“Thankfully, it’s the most exciting thing I’ve been able to capture,” said Whipple.
