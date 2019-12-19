Tampa man arrested after police say he threatened to “wipe the whole gay community out”

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been arrested after police say he made online threats about committing a mass shooting targeting the gay community.
Ralph Perkins, 50, of Black Cypress Lane in Tampa was arrested after police say Perkins made threats while having a conversation on a dating app Tuesday evening.
Police say after Perkins was rejected following an offer of companionship, he posted threatening statements, including:
- "I like to take a gun I like to wipe the whole gay community out in Tampa and then kill myself"
- "That's what I want to do that's going to be my Christmas"
- “That’s going to be my ultimate present to Tampa Florida is the annihilator the gay community before I kill myself”
Detectives quickly identified Perkins and obtained a warrant, taking him into custody shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Perkins is charged with Written Threats to Commit Mass Violence or an Act of Terrorism and police say he confessed after being read his rights.
He’s currently being held in the Hillsborough County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.