Substitute teacher under investigation for alleged child abuse at Manatee County elementary school

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A substitute teacher is under investigation for alleged child abuse of a student at a Manatee County school.
The district says it happened at Robert E. Willis Elementary in Bradenton this week and the substitute will not be eligible to work in any school pending the outcome of investigations into child abuse without great bodily harm by CPS, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the district.
According to the district, anyone that was involved in the allegation has been contacted by authorities investigating this matter.
No further details have been released, including the name of the substitute teacher involved, as the district says it cannot release information about an ongoing investigation.
