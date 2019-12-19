Florida teen pleads guilty to killing K-9 officer, faces 35 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teen is facing up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a K-9 officer following a carjacking.
Jhamel Malik Paskel pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping with a firearm, armed robbery, killing a police dog, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent who committed a felony and aggravated fleeing.
Authorities say the teen stole a car last year, then fled on foot.
Officer Matt Herrera and his 3-year-old dog chased Paskel but authorities say shots were fired and the dog was killed.
