Windy Wednesday expected along with cooler weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hold on to your hats tomorrow as winds will be brisk out of the north at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Needless to say beaches will see hazardous conditions with dangerous rip currents possible. A small craft advisory is in effect through Thursday with rough conditions expected.
The cold front will move through overnight and temperatures will drop into the low 60′s to start the day with highs only warming up a few degrees above that in the afternoon. The high on Wednesday around 65 degrees.
There will be some clouds around to start the day on Wednesday but clearing skies can be expected later in the day as winds turn more to the north and pick up in speed and bring in some much drier air.
Wednesday night and Thursday morning temperatures will fall rapidly with lows in the mid to upper 40′s to start the day on Thursday and with brisk winds out of the NE it will feel even colder.
We should see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with a high near 70 degrees. The average high is 73 for this time of year.
Friday expect breezy conditions to persist with some sunshine in the morning followed by increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. It will be warmer Friday with a high of 76 degrees.
The next big story is a potential low pressure developing in the NE Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. This looks likely but the only think is trying to pinpoint where it will eventually develop. Either way look for windy weather on Saturday and Sunday.
This system will bring increasing cloudiness and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and through the night on Saturday. Some of those storms could be strong late Saturday and early Sunday morning. Too early to tell right now how strong the system will be, but we will be monitoring the situation very closely over the upcoming days.
The high on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70′s. Winds will also pick up as the low develop so there could be more boating advisories issued for the latter half of the weekend.
Sunday look for variable cloudiness with a chance for some rain and breezy conditions. The high will be in the mid 70′s.
Monday look for partly cloudy skies and cooler with highs in the low 70′s.
