Sheriff’s office finds owner of ashes left in backyard, returns them to PA to be interred with deceased’s husband

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It started out as a crazy story - abandoned cremated remains found in the backyard of a Bradenton home. But the mystery has been solved and the story now has a happy ending.
It began on December 6, when the caretaker of a home at 1012 50th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton was mowing the lawn and spotted a weathered cardboard box along the back fence of the property.
The box was marked “Cremated Remains” and addressed to Anna M. Bahr in care of Olthof Funeral Home in Elmira, New York. Inside the box, the caretaker found a certificate that says the remains are that of Bahr, who died at age 91 on October 8, 2008 of natural causes and the cremation took place on October 12, 2008.
But the caretaker had no idea how the box came to be in the backyard of the property or who last had possession of the ashes.
The sheriff’s office took over and posted about the remains on Facebook. In short order, they learned the ashes had been stored in a shed on a nearby property and somehow the box had been moved from the shed to the backyard of the home the caretaker looks after.
But Property & Evidence Processor Renee Kaczmarek didn’t stop there. She located Bahr’s relatives and sent the ashes to Sylvania, Pennsylvania, where they will be interned beside Bahr’s husband Lewis, a WWII Veteran.
Kaczmarek coordinated the return with the help of Bradford County Veterans Services and also reached out to The Good Earth Crematory, which offered to donate a new urn.
The Northern Tier Veterans Group is covering the cost of burial and a headstone, and veterans services will see to it that she has a proper burial alongside her husband.
Great work, Kaczmarek and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office!
