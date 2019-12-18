Rallies on the Suncoast ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment vote in Congress against President Donald Trump

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “Impeach now, impeach now.”
That was one of the many chants from protestors tonight in downtown Bradenton. People rallying ahead of tomorrow’s impeachment vote against President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives. Rallies similar to this Nobody is Above the Law protest taking place all of over the country.
“We’re here to focus on the impeachment, his removal and to hold him accountable because he’s not above the law,” said Jill Ahern, the organizer of the rally.
President Trump is facing two articles of impeachment after being accused of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to assist him in his re-election campaign, while the second is obstruction of Congress. Some Trump supporters on hand this evening as well, counter-protesting.
“I think this is ridiculous, the man’s done nothing he’s done everything he said he was going to do” said Billy and Shannon Patterson, supporters of President Trump. "He’s improved the economy, he’s improved black employment, the only thing he hasn’t done that he should have done is put Hillary and Obama in jail.
In addition to the protest on the street, speakers were rallying the large group on the steps of the Old Manatee County Courthouse. If the house votes in favor of impeaching the President, it then goes to the Senate for a vote to have him removed from office.
“It’s sickening, it’s a travesty,” said Dr. Doreen Dupont, a leader with Indivisible Congressional District 16. “I never imagined in my life I would see this happen in America.”
There were also rallies in Sarasota and Venice as well as up and down the entire Suncoast.
