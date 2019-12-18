Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MISSING SIBLINGS-WOODS
Florida siblings found safe after 48 hours in swampy woods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida siblings have been found safely in the woods, two days after they disappeared from their home. More than 150 police officers, firefighters and rescuers scoured the area near the Jacksonville trailer park where six-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri’ya were last seen Sunday. Investigators deployed drones, helicopters and search dogs. By Tuesday, they'd checked 430 homes, combed 130 acres and 20 bodies of water. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that the children had been found safe. The siblings were hungry, happy and talkative and wanted a cheese pizza when rescuers found them in an old pump house near their home.
SECRET SANTA-ELECTRIC BILLS
Man pays electric bills for families about to lose power
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who once spent a Christmas without electricity is paying it forward literally. He paid the power bills for 36 families with past due accounts.Mike Esmond says he will never forget the Christmas in 1983 that he and his three daughter spent without heat and power because he couldn't pay his bill. The 73-year-old small business owner went to the city of Gulf Breeze and requested a list of all past due utility accounts. Then he paid off all 36 of them, totaling about $4,600.The city sent out cards notifying the residents of Esmond's act of kindness.
SANDWICH SHOP DISPUTE
Deputies: Sandwich employee fires shots in dispute over wrap
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A dispute over making a sandwich escalated until authorities say gunshots were fired a day later. Florida sheriff's investigators say 18-year-old Destin Garcia became angry after a co-worker mistakenly made a wrap instead of a sandwich and refused to pay the dollar difference. Investigators say he drove to the co-worker's Palm Beach County home the next morning, where he pushed the co-worker's mom and fired two shots before fleeing. No one was hurt. Garcia is jailed on $100,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment.
HUSBAND KILLED-FUGITIVE
Ex-fugitive gets life in prison for killing look-alike
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to killing a Florida woman who prosecutors said was targeted because the two looked alike. Officials say 57-year-old Lois Riess will serve a life sentence in prison for the first-degree murder of Pamela Hutchinson. Officials say Riess targeted Hutchinson because they shared similar features, and because Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity. Riess garnered national news attention as the “fugitive grandma” when she led authorities on a cross-country manhunt before she was captured in April 2018 in Texas. Riess’ saga began the month before, when her husband was found dead at the couple’s Minnesota home.
BC-FL-CYBERATTACK-PENSACOLA
Florida city hires firm to investigate recent cyberattack
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city has hired the global professional services company Deloitte to evaluate the extent of a recent cyberattack that crippled the city's computer network. Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson says the city will pay the company $140,000 to find out how the attack happened and what officials should do next. The FBI is investigating the Dec. 7 attack. Few details have been released. But the mayor says the city hasn't paid any ransom. The city shut down its network after the attack, temporarily closing public access to services such as online utility payments.
AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
STOLEN CAR-FLEEING DRIVER
S Carolina man charged with fleeing deputies in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A South Carolina man is charged with grand theft and fleeing authorities in the Florida Keys. The Miami Herald reports the 31-year-old is being held at the Monroe County jail. Authorities say he was spotted driving a car reported stolen out of Maine on Saturday. A deputy tried to stop the man, who fled along U.S. 1. Other authorities joined the chase and laid down road spikes, ultimately flattening all of the stolen car's tires. The man continued to drive on the car's rims until he lost control and the car came to a stop. Deputies say he refused to say why he was in the area.
MEDICAL DEVICES SCHEME
5 men sentenced in Florida for medical devices scheme
MIAMI (AP) — Five people were sentenced in Florida for their roles in a scheme that got manufacturers to sell them medical devices at heavy discount under the impression the products were being sent to U.S. troops or Afghans. Instead, they really were being sold for great profit in the United States. Federal prosecutors in Miami say Byramji Javat was responsible for a fraud loss of about $60 million from 2014 to 2017. He was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
AP-US-BOY-SCOUTS-MORMONS
Mormons pulling 400,000 youths out of struggling Boy Scouts
KAYSVILLE, Utah (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been one of the largest sponsors of the Boy Scouts of America for decades but is making its split official Jan. 1. The Utah-based faith will deal another blow to the struggling organization when it pulls out more than 400,000 young people and moves them into a new global program of its own. It will mark the first time since the World War II era that Boy Scout youth membership will fall below 2 million. The split may push the Boy Scouts closer to the brink of bankruptcy as it faces a new wave of sex abuse lawsuits.
AP-US-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-FLORIDA-JAIL
Sheriff drops work-release program Jeffrey Epstein once used
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff is dropping a work-release program that allowed wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to visit his office most days while staying in a county jail a decade ago. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a statement Monday announcing he had ended the program. Bradshaw suspended the program in August after it drew criticism over Epstein's treatment after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution-related charges involving underage girls. Epstein spent most days at his office during his 13-month jail stay, returning to jail at night to sleep. Authorities say Epstein killed himself in August as he faced new sex trafficking charges.