Heavy police presence after shooting in front of Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heavy police presence at Osprey Avenue and 29th Street in Sarasota after a shooting in the front yard of a home.
We have few details available, but when ABC7 arrived on scene, officers were approaching a home with their weapons drawn. At one point, a man was removed from a home, laid on the ground and handcuffed and then placed into the back of a vehicle.
Police tell us a dispute between two people led to a shooting in the front yard. The suspect is in custody and the victim was hurt.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
North Osprey Avenue is closed as police continue their investigation.
