Florida man accused of sinking truck in catfish pond outside Charlotte County Jail

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County man is accused of, for unknown reasons, abandoning a truck in a catfish pond.
Tuesday evening, a detention officer saw 35-year-old Tristin Murphy standing near the pond in the front of the Charlotte County Jail, watching as a pickup sunk to the bottom.
The detention officer says Murphy wouldn't answer questions and denied knowing anything about the truck then walking away.
Two detention officers jumped into the pond to see if it was occupied, but couldn’t reach it due to the depth. A dive team was called in and thankfully found the truck unoccupied. They helped recover it from the water.
Deputies located Murphy down the road from the jail and arrested him for Littering Over 500 Lbs. of Hazardous Material.
Why the truck was put in the pond remains a mystery. It’s unclear if Murphy owns the truck.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.