FAU faces Tampa

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cornelius Taylor has averaged 11.5 points to lead the charge for the Owls. Complementing Taylor is Karlis Silins, who is averaging 10.1 points per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TAYLOR: Through 10 games, Florida Atlantic's Cornelius Taylor has connected on 36.4 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.