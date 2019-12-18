Despite controversy over racially-charged comments, Martin Hyde says he will stay in Sarasota City Commission race

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite swirling controversy over his use of racially-charged language, Sarasota businessman Martin Hyde announced on Facebook that he is staying in the City Commission race for District 2.
News broke earlier this month that Hyde had been involved in an incident at the Celsius Tennis Academy facilities.
A video and post that went viral on Twitter says in Spanish, “A Puerto Rican junior tennis player was expelled from Celsius Tennis Academy facilities for speaking Spanish.”
The teens say they were in Sarasota to take part of the Casely International Tennis Championships.
Angel Diaz is the teens’ coach and says he was in the locker room when the teens rushed to tell him, what happened. The teens told him Hyde acted aggressively while telling them to quiet down when they were speaking Spanish, and told them to “go out and cut the grass."
After the incident, one of the teens posted on Twitter in Spanish saying he has never felt so mad in his life.
Hyde admitted that he lost his temper on the teens but initially denied making a racist remark. However, as pressure mounted, he went on ABC7 at 7pm to apologize, admitting he made the comment.
"I have to face the reality that my behavior was wrong. It was racially insensitive. It was inappropriate. It's not the first time I've spoken badly to people. I'm hoping it will be among the last times," he said.
You can watch the full interview below:
Hyde has gone back and forth on whether or not he would stay in the race, at first saying he would step back. But this week, he posted a response on Facebook to the Sarasota County Democratic Party Hispanic Caucus, who demanded he withdrawal his candidacy, saying, "Sorry guys that's a big no!"
He told ABC7, "I'm still in the race. People ask why and do I think I can win – the answer to the second question is yeah I can. The bigger point and the reason I'm running, still running, is because the three candidates that declared so far aren't good for the city."
Hyde's candidacy could test how far the boundaries of acceptable behavior in politics have shifted in recent years. He said he hopes to move beyond the questions about his altercation with the tennis players.
Shortly after the incident, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Florida commented, saying, "These unconscionable incidents are becoming alarmingly common in our country as of recently. Though we understand that there are differences in policies and issues, the one value we should always share is civility.
"Puerto Ricans, who are American citizens, are being attacked because they are bilingual and among them speak Spanish; one can only imagine the attacks against immigrants that are not being reported or lack evidence."
