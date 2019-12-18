Credit card skimming device found at gas station in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Heads up, drivers - another gas station skimmer has been found in Bradenton.
Deputies say a skimmer was found on pump 1 at the 7-Eleven at 5914 53rd Avenue East on Saturday. It's unknown how long the device was on the pump before it was removed by a technician.
This comes after two months ago, when police found three gas skimmers at two different gas stations in Bradenton after conducting an operation with the sheriff’s office and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The first skimmer was found at the Marathon gas station on 1832 Manatee Avenue East and the other two skimmers were found at the BP gas station on 2790 Manatee Avenue East.
Bradenton Police remind drivers to make sure the seal on the gas pump isn’t broken. Wiggle the ATM card reader to see if it’s loose because if it is the card reader has been tampered with. If you still feel suspicious about paying at the pump just choose to pay inside.
Anyone who has used their credit and/or debit cards at these locations should monitor their accounts accordingly for any suspicious activity.
