Cold, wind move into the Suncoast; rain is in the weekend forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that brought Tuesday’s rain is pushing to the south and winds will pick up Wednesday out of the north.
The north wind will bring cold and dry air to the Suncoast. The gusty wind has prompted the issuance of a Small Craft Advisory for and rip currents will also be a problem.
The high-temperature Wednesday was probably reached at midnight last night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this morning but, with some afternoon sun, may rebound into the low 60s this afternoon before cooling again this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.
The next weather maker arrives this weekend in the form of a low-pressure area producing rain, and possibly heavy rain for Saturday night into Sunday.
Models differ as to the strength of the storms and severe weather can not be ruled out at this time. However, the more likely scenario favors waves of rain, heavy at times, that could bring several inches of rain by Sunday afternoon.
Some models clear us Sunday afternoon and others keep rain in the forecast until Tuesday. Stay tuned.
