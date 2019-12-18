ABC7’s Top 7 stories of 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What a year! Dominating our top stories in 2019 on our Facebook page were incredible videos, from heartwarming, to tragic, to harrowing.
#1 came on June 8, when we shared that our station would be playing the National Anthem at the end of the broadcast day, every day, here on ABC7. More on that story here and watch the video below:
#2 came on May 27, when a viewer shared video of a shark circling a boat on Anna Maria Island. More on that story here and watch the video below:
#3 came on April 2, when Principal Ray Wilson broke out the keyboard to serenade students at Laurel Nokomis School to the tune of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as they prepared for the Florida Standards Assessments. More on that story here and watch the video below:
#4 came on March 1, when Mike Kelley spoke to ABC7 about his son’s accident on U.S. 41. Jackson Kelley was seriously injured and the driver fled the scene. Thankfully, Jackson has made a remarkable recovery. More on that story here and watch the video below:
#5 came a few days after the Fourth of July, on July 6, when Megan Donovan shared an amazing photo from along Sarasota’s waterfront at the Unconditional Surrender statute. You can enjoy that photo below:
#6 came on April 10, when swimmers in Nokomis shared a video of a shark swimming near shore. More on that story here and you can watch the video below:
Finally, #7, which came on March 24, when a captainless boat was spotted in Venice, captivating boaters. More on that story here and you can watch the video below:
We hope you enjoyed this look back at the top stories of 2019! See you next year!
