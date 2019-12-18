ABC7’s Top 7 stories of 2019

By ABC7 Staff | December 18, 2019 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 9:02 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What a year! Dominating our top stories in 2019 on our Facebook page were incredible videos, from heartwarming, to tragic, to harrowing.

#1 came on June 8, when we shared that our station would be playing the National Anthem at the end of the broadcast day, every day, here on ABC7. More on that story here and watch the video below:

National Anthem

#2 came on May 27, when a viewer shared video of a shark circling a boat on Anna Maria Island. More on that story here and watch the video below:

Hammerhead circling boat on Anna Maria Island

#3 came on April 2, when Principal Ray Wilson broke out the keyboard to serenade students at Laurel Nokomis School to the tune of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as they prepared for the Florida Standards Assessments. More on that story here and watch the video below:

VIDEO: Local principal sings “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” to kids before FSA testing

#4 came on March 1, when Mike Kelley spoke to ABC7 about his son’s accident on U.S. 41. Jackson Kelley was seriously injured and the driver fled the scene. Thankfully, Jackson has made a remarkable recovery. More on that story here and watch the video below:

VIDEO: Jackson Kelley's father speaks about his son's condition

#5 came a few days after the Fourth of July, on July 6, when Megan Donovan shared an amazing photo from along Sarasota’s waterfront at the Unconditional Surrender statute. You can enjoy that photo below:

Great fireworks picture taken on the Fourth of July by Megan Donovan at the Marina Jack's "Unconditional Surrender" Statue in Sarasota!

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Saturday, July 6, 2019

#6 came on April 10, when swimmers in Nokomis shared a video of a shark swimming near shore. More on that story here and you can watch the video below:

VIDEO: Shark swings by the shore in Nokomis

Finally, #7, which came on March 24, when a captainless boat was spotted in Venice, captivating boaters. More on that story here and you can watch the video below:

VIDEO: Boat out of control in Venice caught on camera

We hope you enjoyed this look back at the top stories of 2019! See you next year!

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.