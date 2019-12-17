Venice Police officer files discrimination lawsuit against department, city

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice Police officer is suing the city and the department for what he calls a pattern of discrimination over the past two years.
Kenite Webb, who is African American, alleges the department has violated his rights under Title VII and the Civil Rights Act.
Webb, who remains an officer on the force, started working for Venice Police in May 2015. His lawsuit details incidents that began in December 2017, starting when he says he was ordered to spray paint over graffiti that included the word "n*****" on six rocks at the South Jetty instead of investigating and despite his objection that the city's Public Works department should remove the slurs.
Other alleged incidents include:
- December 2017 - During roll call, Webb says he approached two Sergeants and one stated, "When you get done sucking his d***, you can come suck my d***. That's what you all like to do," which Webb says was heard by everyone at roll call. When Webb says he wanted to file a formal complaint, he says the other Sergeant told him, "Sometimes we do things inappropriately."
- March 2018 - Webb says he applied to be a school resource officer, which would result in a pay raise, and was told he would not be getting it due to a pending Internal Affairs investigation, despite Webb being unaware of any investigation. Webb says he tried to turn in a letter of interest, but a Lieutenant would not take it and would not give a reason for the denial. Four days later, Webb says the letter was reluctantly accepted.
- April 2018 - Webb says he spoke to the Police Chief to review his personnel file, but was told that he couldn’t see it because of the pending investigation. Later that month, Webb says a banana was left in his vehicle in a racially-motivated attempt to compare him to a primate. Webb says he informed the Police Chief and EEOC compliance office, but no action was taken.
- May 2018 - Despite multiple inquires about the school resource officer position and about the pending investigation, Webb was not chosen for the position.
- June 2018 - Webb sent a grievance demand to the Police Chief alleging that the Internal Affairs investigation was fabricated for the purpose of disqualifying Webb from the school resource officer position. Webb says the investigation contained inconsistent, contradictory testimony and did not follow the strict disclosure requirements around investigations found in the Officers Bill of Rights. Webb says the Police Chief took no action, so he followed procedure and took his concern to the City of Venice city manager, who Webb says also took no action. Later that month, Webb says he opened his laptop in his patrol car to find a large smiley face with a bullet hole in its head. He notified his supervisor, who Webb says took no action other than shrugging his shoulders.
- July 2018 - Webb says a citizen who he had previous interaction with told him that an officer told her "Black" was going to be fired soon, using "Black" instead of his actual name. Webb reported the incident, but says no action was taken.
- August 2018 - Webb attempted to file a formal complaint about the lack of action and says he was told, “He needs to have tougher skin being in this line of work. People are going to say inappropriate things within the workplace.” Webb responded by saying he felt targeted, discriminated and retaliated against, and wanted the incidents documented.
Webb also alleges he was retaliated against for complaining, saying that up until the time he complained about the discriminatory conduct, his job performance was rated as satisfactory or above satisfactory. Afterwards, he says he was given negative job performance reviews.
An EEOC investigation was unable to conclude that any statutes were violated and was closed. However, the conclusion did not certify that Venice Police were complying with the statutes.
So Webb filed a lawsuit, which states there is a pervasive culture of discrimination at the department and is seeking damages, reimbursement of attorney and court fees, as well as a revision of his performance evaluations “to reflect an unbiased evaluation of his skills,” assigning him to a position equivalent to “the now defunct school resource officer position,” and any lost wages and benefits he would have been entitled to.
Webb is seeking a jury trial with the Middle District of Florida in Tampa.
You can read the full lawsuit below:
