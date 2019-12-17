Sarasota man arrested on 130 felony counts of possessing child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested on charges of downloading more than 120 images and videos child pornography.
The sheriff’s office says it received tips from Google that a user had uploaded child porn in November 2019, including images of nude prepubescent girls being sexually abused.
Deputies say an IP and email address linked the images to 31-year-old Jersin Matthews of Grand Cayman Street.
Detectives interviewed Matthews with the help of a sign language interpreter on December 16. During the interview, they say Matthews said, “My Facebook was hacked” and claimed that when he was younger his computer was also ‘hacked’ and pictures of girls “showed up” and he was blamed. He also said, through the interpreter, that “Today is a bad day.”
After being read his rights, Matthews invoked his right to an attorney.
Deputies say warrants were issued to search Matthews’ electronic devices and just over 120 images and videos of child pornography were found.
Matthews was arrested and charged with 130 separate felony counts of possession of child pornography.
He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.