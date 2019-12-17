Nurse charged with sexually abusing child in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A nurse in Sarasota County is facing charges of sexually abusing a child.
Jerry Andrews, 48, of May Apple Way in Venice was arrested December 16 and charged with sexual battery on a child and distributing obscene material to a child.
The sheriff’s office says the victim came to her family in November 2019 about what was happening and the Department of Children and Families investigated.
The victim, who is under the age of 12, told investigators that Andrews had shown her pornographic material involving depictions of Disney characters from the movie “Frozen” and then had her perform those sexual acts on him.
The victim told detectives this happened multiple times, starting months earlier, and Andrews had told her to not tell anyone or she wouldn’t be able to see certain people or go swimming.
A search warrant was executed on Andrews’ computer on December 13 and detectives say they found he had visited websites involving pornographic depictions of Disney characters.
He’s currently being held on $1,500 bond.
