Looking for something Instagramable? Head to the Rosemary District.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looking for something Instagram-worthy in Sarasota? Head to Rosemary Square in the Rosemary District.
Over five months, four local artists completed five murals at the square along the Boulevard of the Arts.
Below is the list of photos and a photo gallery:
- #RMSQart Dancer Thaleia G. Dasberg. Ballet mural by Truman Adams. Photo by Andrea Hillebrand
- #RMSQart Model Kathryn Parks. Modern dance mural by Truman Adams. Photo by Andrea Hillebrand
- #RMSQart Shane, Lumina, and Alya Gay. Theatre mural by Careth Christine
- #RMSQart Powel Crosley Theatre. Opera mural by Bianca Burrows
- #RMSQart Pamela Olin. Visual arts/architecture mural by Pamela Olin
A reveal dedication is being planned for sometime in the new year.
