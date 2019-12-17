Fugitive grandma pleads guilty to killing Bradenton woman in Florida after allegedly killing husband in Minnesota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 57-year-old accused of killing her husband in Minnesota before flying to Florida and killing a Bradenton woman in an attempt to assume her identity has pleaded guilty to first degree murder charges.
Lois Riess, who is still facing first degree premeditated and second degree murder charges in Minnesota, is accused of killing her 54-year-old husband, David, in March 2018 in the bathroom of their Blooming Prairie home with a .22 caliber handgun after placing a blanket over his head.
Afterwards, Riess flew to Florida. That’s where she met Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton at a Fort Myers Beach bar and killed her to assume her identity.
Hutchinson’s body was found on April 9, 2018 by a hotel employee in the bathroom of a Hilton in Ocala, lying on a pillow and covered with a towel. She reportedly had been shot twice, once in the heart and once in the side.
After killing Hutchinson, Riess drove away to Texas in Hutchinson’s Acura car. The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward and a nationwide manhunt took place until Riess, who became known as the “fugitive grandma,” was taken into custody 10 days after Hutchinson’s body was found.
Tuesday, Riess pleaded guilty to first degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of a personal identification information of a deceased individual for her actions in Florida.
As part of the plea, she was sentenced to life in prison. She could have faced the death penalty.
State prosecutors say the victim’s family was supportive of the plea, saying, “This defendant will never get out of prison. This life sentence also alleviates any appellate issues that could arise and guarantees she will never be free again. It also allows the family of the victim to not have to go through the details of this crime at a trial.”
Also Tuesday, Riess waived extradition to face charges in Dodge County, Minnesota.
