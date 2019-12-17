Letters go out to homeowners in Sarasota demanding changes to fences, sheds, and even a pool before Legacy Trail construction begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heads up, homeowners! If your home borders the upcoming Legacy Trail, you may be getting a letter like this in the mail.
In 2018, voters in Sarasota County approved the funding to extend the Legacy Trail and in June 2019 the county acquired a former rail corridor to make that happen.
However, some of the people who own property along the tracks will be seeing certified letters in the mail stating that they need to remove fences and other structures, like sheds, from the corridor before construction begins on the Legacy Trail in mid-2020.
The county says these fences and other structures were on land owned by the railroad, which is now owned by the county, and are encroachments, which means they extend beyond the legal boundaries of the homeowner’s property and onto neighboring land.
The county says it identified more than 200 encroachments along the railroad corridor through surveys, though some properties have more than one, including almost 90 within the City of Sarasota.
Most of the encroachments are fences, but others include sheds, concrete surfaces, electrical boxes, satellite dishes, roads, portions of buildings, wells, portions of driveways and parking lots, as well as single instances of a fuel tank, deck, in-ground pool, paver patio and drain field.
All of these items are required to be removed by February 7, 2020. For more information, click here.
