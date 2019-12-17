Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Parks and Resorts is pledging 20 acres of land for affordable housing in Florida. The theme park company said Monday the land will accommodate 1,000 mixed-use housing units in Orlando. The metro area is in the middle of an affordable housing crisis for its hospitality-driven workforce. The announcement comes a day before Universal officials are going before the Orange County Commission in an effort to secure $125 million to extend a road through a 750-acre property. The company intends to build its Epic Universe theme park on the property. Universal says one has nothing to do with the other.