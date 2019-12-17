Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
AP-US-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-FLORIDA-JAIL
Sheriff drops work-release program Jeffrey Epstein once used
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff is dropping a work-release program that allowed wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to visit his office most days while staying in a county jail a decade ago. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a statement Monday announcing he had ended the program. Bradshaw suspended the program in August after it drew criticism over Epstein's treatment after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution-related charges involving underage girls. Epstein spent most days at his office during his 13-month jail stay, returning to jail at night to sleep. Authorities say Epstein killed himself in August as he faced new sex trafficking charges.
AP-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-FUNERAL
Hundreds attend funeral for Navy sailor slain in base attack
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — One of the Navy sailors killed in a Saudi gunman's attack at a Florida base is being remembered by friends and family in Georgia as full of life and fiercely loyal. Roughly 400 people, including dozens of uniformed service members, attended Monday's funeral in Savannah for 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters. Also present was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ordered flags lowered statewide for the slain sailor. The Dec. 6 shooting that killed Walters and two fellow sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Station was barely mentioned Monday. Instead Walters' friends spoke of the sailor's boundless energy and his steadfast loyalty.
BC-US-POLICE EXTORTION-MIAMI BEACH
Police: Florida parking officer extorted valet for cash
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Miami Beach parking enforcement officer is accused of demanding $1,000 a month from the owner of a valet company in exchange for not issuing parking citations. On Saturday, 57-year-old Dante Zirio was arrested after the owner of the company paid him $750 in a conversation captured on video. He's charged with extortion, bribery and accepting an unlawful compensation. A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Monday. Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales says police believe Zirio acted alone, but they're starting an investigation. He says bribery or public corruption won't be tolerated in Miami Beach.
INTERN KILLED-ARREST
Florida truck driver arrested in 1980 Colorado killing
DENVER (AP) — A 62-year-old Florida truck driver has been arrested and charged in the killing of a college student working as an intern for a Denver radio station nearly 40 years ago. James Curtis Clanton of Lake Butler has been extradited to Colorado. Police uploaded DNA to GEDmatch.com and found several potential distant relatives. Two of the top matches later authorized investigators to access their family trees on Ancestry.com. After eliminating several relatives, investigators focused on Clanton and went to Florida to obtain a surreptitious DNA sample. They tested a beer mug he was seen using at a bar, which led to the charges.
BOY-CANCER TREATMENT BATTLE
4-year-old cancer patient reunited with parents in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old Florida boy is back with his parents months after a judge ordered a temporary separation over concerns they neglected his cancer treatment. The same judge ruled Monday that Noah McAdams can return to his parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball. Earlier this year, Florida officials issued an endangered child alert when he didn't show up for a scheduled chemotherapy treatment. The family was tracked down in Kentucky. The boy received treatment while living with his grandparents. A lawyer says he will continue to receive treatment.
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS-HOUSING
Universal pledges affordable housing day before road vote
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Parks and Resorts is pledging 20 acres of land for affordable housing in Florida. The theme park company said Monday the land will accommodate 1,000 mixed-use housing units in Orlando. The metro area is in the middle of an affordable housing crisis for its hospitality-driven workforce. The announcement comes a day before Universal officials are going before the Orange County Commission in an effort to secure $125 million to extend a road through a 750-acre property. The company intends to build its Epic Universe theme park on the property. Universal says one has nothing to do with the other.
MAYOR'S DEATH-EMBEZZLEMENT
City sues estate of deceased Florida mayor facing charges
EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. (AP) — The estate of a recently-deceased mayor of a tiny Florida city is being sued by the city to recover money that officials claim was embezzled. Everglades City this month filed an amended lawsuit against the estate of former Mayor Sammy Hamilton Jr., who was facing criminal charges before his death last August. The city is seeking more than $120,000 plus attorneys' fees. Grand theft and official misconduct charges were dropped against the 85-year-old Hamilton after his death. Hamilton's family has said he was innocent.
AP-DISNEY-GUN ARREST
Man faces charge for trying to enter Disney World with gun
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man who says he forgot he had a firearm on him and unsuccessfully tried to get into Walt Disney World is facing a criminal charge. Court records show Nathan Polit was charged Monday with carrying a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony. Authorities said he didn't have a concealed carry permit. Orlando television station WKMG reports Polit was stopped at a security checkpoint Sunday when he tried to get into Animal Kingdom at Disney World. He told authorities he had moved his handgun from his vehicle to a backpack because he was worried about a vehicle break-in, but he forgot to put it back in the car.
OFFICER-DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT
Florida officer files discrimination lawsuit against agency
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — An African American police officer in Florida is suing his department, alleging he was subjected to routine racial harassment and discrimination. Officer Kenite Webb, who works for the Venice Police Department, filed the lawsuit last week in federal court in Tampa. The lawsuit said that a fellow officer referred to Webb as “Black” when talking about him to a resident and placed a banana in the trunk of the vehicle they shared. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that department officials didn't respond to calls seeking comment.