Increased police presence over note left on bathroom wall in Sarasota school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A note left on the bathroom wall in a Sarasota school prompted the district to increase police presence this week.
District officials say the note was left on the wall of the boys bathroom at Pine View School sometime in November and wasn’t discovered until after Thanksgiving break on December 2. The note makes a threat regarding Wednesday the 18th, but does not specify a month.
School administrators notified staff and families on December 2 about the note and police are investigating.
The district says out of abundance of caution, they’ve added additional police officers to the campus this week.
