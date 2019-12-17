First Alert Weather: Cold front will bring strong storms and cold weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A complicated weather forecast with fog, gusty winds, cold weather and possibly severe thunderstorms in the works. The morning hours will see low clouds develop with some patchy fog in mostly inland areas. There could be a bit of patchy light drizzle as well. By afternoon a cold front will be approaching and our winds will begin to shift onshore. Warm moist air will move into the Suncoast and the air will take on a very humid feel. Some coastal sea fog may get blown onshore for a time this afternoon. Any fog will be quickly removed by strong winds and storms moving into the Suncoast as a line of thunderstorms moves past between evening and exits south around midnight. A few of the storms could be severe, although the risk is small.