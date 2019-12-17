Cold front will bring strong storms and cold weather to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A complicated weather forecast with fog, gusty winds, cold weather and possibly severe thunderstorms in the works.
The morning hours will see low clouds develop with some patchy fog in mostly inland areas. There could be a bit of patchy light drizzle as well.
By afternoon a cold front will be approaching and our winds will begin to shift onshore. Warm moist air will move into the Suncoast and the air will take on a very humid feel. Some coastal sea fog may get blown onshore for a time this afternoon.
Any fog will be quickly removed by strong winds and storms moving into the Suncoast as a line of thunderstorms moves past between evening and exits south around midnight. A few of the storms could be severe, although the risk is small.
Once the front sinks south the winds will pick up out of the north. A Small Craft Advisory will go into effect and rip currents will become a danger. The cold air will begin to move in and Wednesday our temperatures will struggle to move into the mid 60s.
We will be back into the 70s for the end of the workweek.
A low will develop in the Gulf and bring good rain chances for the weekend.
