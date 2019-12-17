Cold front to bring storms to Suncoast Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are in a progressive pattern with the weather now. We will see another cold front sweep through the area Tuesday night and then another Saturday night.
This first front will bring a round of showers and an isolated thunderstorm our way on early evening on Tuesday. Some of the storms will have some gusty winds and some moderate to heavy rainfall at times.
I am not expecting anything severe at the time of this writing. Models continue to indicate most of the severe storms if any will be to our north.
Temperatures on Monday soared into the low to mid 80′s across the area. Near record highs again are possible on Tuesday before winter makes a come back.
The high in Ft. Myers was 87 tying the old mark back in 1948. We will see highs in the low 80′s inland and upper 70′s near the beaches on Tuesday.
Tuesday night showers and thunderstorms scattered about with some moderate to heavy rain over parts of the Suncoast. Most of the rain should be over by 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wednesday look for some clouds in the morning with clearing in the afternoon. It will get windy with gusts up to 30 mph possible on Wednesday. Boating will be tough with small craft advisories in effect for the Suncoast waters through Thursday morning.
We warm to the low 70′s on Thursday and mid 70′s on Friday under mostly sunny skies.
This weekend we will see another area of low pressure develop in the Gulf and swing another cold front our way late Saturday night. Clouds and showers and thunderstorms will be possible again scattered about on Saturday late and early Sunday morning. It will get windy once again as the low moves through the area.
Winter officially begins on Saturday night just after 11 p.m. known as the Winter Solstice.
