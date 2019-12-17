Chief: Holmes Beach officer’s truck targeted in car break-ins

By Marcine Joseph | December 17, 2019 at 11:57 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 12:00 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota community was hit with a string car break-ins and a police truck was hit as a main target.

Over the weekend, a Holmes Beach police officer’s truck was broken into right in front his home. Surveillance caught two men walking towards the officer’s home near Milton Avenue and Maple Hollow Court around 3am Sunday.

A Holmes Beach Police officer's vehicle was broken into at his Sarasota home over the weekend. (Source: WWSB Viewer)

The thieves first go to the police truck, hitting the window and leaving glass everywhere. Then they head over to the white Toyota Tundra, open the door and look for items to take.

Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer says this was not a random act. "He felt violated. He was a police officer. It’s a billboard for police departments, having your name on the side of every car. So it’s a targeted event. It was the only vehicle in the area that was damaged was a police car,” he said.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says three other vehicles were entered that morning. If you have any information, please contact 941-861-5800.

