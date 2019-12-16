Providence goes up against Florida

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Florida's Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 12.6 points and six rebounds. For the Friars, Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while David Duke has put up 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.ACCURATE ALPHA: Diallo has connected on 23.1 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He's also converted 57.8 percent of his free throws this season.