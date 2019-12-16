Police release sketch of suspect in sexual battery in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are looking for a suspect in a sexual battery.
The victim called police around 10:30am Sunday, Dec. 8 and told officers that between 1am and 7am, on the 13000 block of Tamiami Trail near Pan American Boulevard, they were sexually battered.
Where exactly this took place and the nature of the possible sexual battery were details not released by North Port Police.
The suspect is described as a black male, non-muscular medium build, possibly in his 50s or 60s, with short, 2- to 4-inch twists in his hair and a deep, raspy voice. The victim describes the suspect as wearing a cream-colored long sleeve shirt/sweater with a brown stripe across the chest and flannel pants with white spots, wearing sneakers.
The suspect was also reported to be riding a bicycle with blue and green striped fenders over the wheels.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-429-7322.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released when they are available.
