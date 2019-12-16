North Port police releasing sketch of man accused of sexual battery

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police released a sketch of a man, they say, sexually battered a woman Sunday morning.
The victim provided a description of the suspect. He’s described to be over 5-feet tall, aged 50-60-years-old with a non-muscular build. He reportedly has short twists in his hair and has a deep, raspy voice.
He wore a cream colored long sleeve shirt or sweater with a brown stripe across the chest, flannel pants with white spots, and sneakers on.
He was last seen traveling on a bicycle with blue and green stripped fenders over the wheels in the area of Tamiami Trail and Pan American Blvd.
Anyone who might be able to identify the person or has any information about the case is asked to call Det. James Keller with the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7322.
