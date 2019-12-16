Neighbor says speeding vehicle plowed into mobile home in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was taken into custody after smashing into a mobile home in Bradenton.
It happened Monday morning at Lloyd’s Mobile Home Park on 26th Avenue West. Luis Toores, a neighbor, was home at the time and tells ABC7 he saw a vehicle speeding through the park around 11am before the driver lost control, hitting the front of the mobile home.
The driver, described as a juvenile, then fled on foot and was quickly caught by Bradenton Police, who took the driver to the hospital to be treated for his injuries from the accident.
The mobile home suffered significant damage and is considered a total loss. Florida Highway patrol says a child was home at the time of the crash, but was unhurt.
Troopers are investigating if the driver was involved in another crash prior to this one.
The investigation is ongoing.
