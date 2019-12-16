Florida thief will do anything for a Pepsi

Florida thief will do anything for a Pepsi
By Associated Press | December 16, 2019 at 8:32 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 8:32 AM

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Surveillance video from a convenience store shows just badly a Florida thief wanted a Pepsi.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video that shows 49-year-old Gabriel Tillman walk into a convenience store last week, grab a Pepsi and try to leave without paying. The cashier quickly locked the door to prevent Tillman from leaving.

The video shows Tillman hip check and push the door several times. Then he steps back and charges it a few times. When that doesn't work, he grabs a fire extinguisher and slams into against the door several times to no avail.

The glass door didn't break but the fire extinguisher did. The cashier finally opened the door.

A deputy spotted Gabriel about two blocks away from the store enjoying his stolen Pepsi and placed him under arrest.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a humorous Facebook post, that the arrest “report did not say if he was allowed to finish his Pepsi.”

Pepsi Theft at Citgo

49-year-old Gabriel from Mulberry wanted a Pepsi. When you see the video, you will see just how badly he wanted that Pepsi. Gabriel walked into the Citgo convenience store at 4075 Hwy 60 in Mulberry on Thursday, December 12th and picked up a refreshing bottle of Pepsi Cola…then tried to walk right back out without paying for said Pepsi. The store cashier saw what Gabriel was doing and quickly pushed the lock button on the door, effectively preventing Gabriel from absconding with his not-paid-for beverage. Gabriel huffed, and he puffed, but he could not blow the door down. So Gabriel picked up a fire extinguisher and slammed it against the glass door. Oddly, the glass did not break, but the fire extinguisher did. Not wanting anything else to be damaged, the cashier unlocked the door and Gabriel walked away, making sure to take his stolen Pepsi with him. A deputy spotted Gabriel about two blocks away from the store, enjoying his stolen effervescent Pepsi. The deputy asked Gabriel if he knew what was going on, to which Gabriel replied, “Possibly.” Gabriel was arrested and taken to the Polk Pokey. The report did not say if he was allowed to finish his Pepsi. The video you are about to see is real...the audio, not so much. #PCSO #GabrielsMessage #Possibly #OneOutOfOneThiefsArrestedChosePepsiOverCoke #GabrielMustHaveThoughtItWasAPepsiFree #HeStoleAWarmPepsiWhichMadeItAHotPepsi #CitgoHasReallyGoodWindows #CommenterSayingWeShouldBeGoingAfterBiggerCrimesIn3 …#2 …#1

Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 13, 2019

Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.