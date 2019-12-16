First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and mild today before winter returns on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the Suncoast today. There will be plenty of sun and only a few fair-weather clouds. No rain in today’s forecast. There will be two good chances for showers and thunderstorms this week with the first chance coming our way tomorrow. Our high will shift east and our winds will become southerly. With the south wind our dewpoints and humidity will rise and set up the atmosphere for some patchy morning fog. Then late Tuesday and into Wednesday a cold front will approach. This front will trigger rain and thunderstorms Tuesday evening or early night. Severe weather is not expected. But a big cool down is expected. High on Wednesday will drop into mid 60′s and we could see some lows in the 40′s and low 50′s.