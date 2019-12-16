DNA leads to arrest in 1998 armed sexual assault case in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The man who police say raped a woman in her Venice home more than 20 years ago has been taken into custody.
Venice Police held a press conference Monday to announce the arrest of 61-year-old Robert Brian Thomas for the January 1998 armed sexual assault of a woman who lived alone in her home.
At the time of the crime, semen was collected at the scene and 10 months later police learned the DNA matched a second armed sexual assault in Indian Rocks Beach in Pinellas County. But the suspect eluded police.
A couple years ago, police re-opened the case, hoping to review evidence and find new clues. Then came the arrest of the Golden State Killer and police immediately hoped a similar method could be used to find their serial armed rapist.
Police say the Genetic Genealogy Unit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement knew they were working on the case and tested the DNA, developing a suspect. Officers then flew to Niles, Michigan, where the suspect was living, and obtained cigarette butts.
Those cigarette butts matched the suspect’s DNA in both sexual assaults and Thomas was arrested and charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
